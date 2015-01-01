Abstract

Background

Several authors have analyzed how certain driver characteristics can lead drivers not to comply with traffic regulations and commit traffic violations. In this paper we use the following indicators to develop a model for predicting the attitudes of professional drivers towards safety regulations: Personality, Job diagnostic survey, Job content questionnaire, Burnout, Driver Fatigue and Fatigue.

Method

Participants were 511 professional drivers from various transport sectors recruited through non-probability sampling using the SPSS 25.0 program.

Results

Our results are in line with the concept that certain variables have predictive power over factors studied in relation to Attitudes Toward Safety Regulations Scale (ATSRS).

Conclusions

Attitudes towards safety regulations can be predicted through certain variables. Professional efficiency (22.7%) and Emotional Stability (22.3%) are the best predictors since they explain a greater degree of variance. This study will enable us to better understand which factors help to improve attitudes towards Safety Regulations and therefore to reduce penalties and road collisions.

