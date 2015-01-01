Abstract

Maritime transportation is indispensable for world trade. Marine casualties have serious consequences. Majority of the accidents in maritime industry are caused by human error. If necessary, precautions are taken, human error can be prevented to a great extent. Safety culture is of tremendous importance in taking precautions and preventing accidents. The concept of safety culture emerged after the Chernobyl accident. Today, the importance of safety culture in preventing accidents is accepted by all international organizations. There are many elements affecting safety culture. In this study, the situation of the safety culture of 221 deck officers against many variables was examined. According to the analysis of variance (ANOVA) test, it has been observed that the vessel type has a significant effect on safety culture even among the officers who graduated from the same college.

