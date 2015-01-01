SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Karaye IM, Taylor N, Perez-Patron M, Thompson C, Horney JA. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1017/dmp.2021.24

OBJECTIVE: Hurricane evacuation is one of the strategies employed by emergency management and other agencies to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with hurricanes. However, factors associated with residents' evacuation decision-making have been inconsistent. In this study, we conducted a statistical meta-analysis to identify factors associated with hurricane evacuation as well as moderators of the evacuation decision.

METHODS: A systematic literature search identified 36 studies published between 1999 and 2018. Pooled estimates were calculated using random-effects models, and heterogeneity across studies was checked using both Q and I2 statistics. Meta-regression methods were used to identify moderators. Publication bias was assessed using both visual (funnel plots) and statistical methods.

RESULTS: Mobile home residence, perception of risk, female sex, and Hispanic ethnicity were statistically associated with hurricane evacuation, while geographic region modified the relationship between Hispanic race and evacuation.

CONCLUSIONS: Agencies responsible for preparedness may utilize these findings to identify specific population sub-groups for hurricane evacuation communication and other interventions. Future studies should consider statistical interactions and explore opportunities for research translation to emergency officials.


evacuation; determinants; disaster; hurricane

