Karaye IM, Taylor N, Perez-Patron M, Thompson C, Horney JA. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
OBJECTIVE: Hurricane evacuation is one of the strategies employed by emergency management and other agencies to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with hurricanes. However, factors associated with residents' evacuation decision-making have been inconsistent. In this study, we conducted a statistical meta-analysis to identify factors associated with hurricane evacuation as well as moderators of the evacuation decision.
evacuation; determinants; disaster; hurricane