SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Oestreich L, Torres TB, Ruiz-Padillo A. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17457300.2021.1909625

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Thousands of lives are lost every year due to traffic accidents worldwide, and youths are the most affected. The goal of this paper is to analyze the differences in young students' perceptions about traffic safety in school surroundings in order to help in the formulation of public policies and the development of infrastructure to make school travels safer. A questionnaire was used to obtain the perception of high school students from institutions with different urban characteristics. Data modelling with fuzzy logic and statistical analysis of variance indicated that students' perceptions are influenced by the different realities these youths are exposed to daily, such as school socioeconomic category, transport mode, urban environment and gender. Traffic engineering measures, public policies and road safety education action, inciting active mobility, can be validated and supported by these results. This road safety analysis may also be a participative alternative for locations with low data access.


Language: en

Keywords

traffic safety; fuzzy analysis of variance; small city; urban environment; Youngsters

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print