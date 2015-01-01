SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Juri N. Lynchburg Journal of Medical Science 2021; 3(1): e29.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, University of Lynchburg)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE: Concussion injury occurs most frequently in those under the age of 21. This age group also has a rising suicide rate, often without a mental health diagnosis. This paper reviews current literature as it relates to suicide ideation, attempt, and death by suicide after concussion injury in the adolescent population.

Methods: A literature review via Pubmed, focusing on the last 10 years was completed evaluating for both primary and secondary resources. Articles included the desired age group of adolescents 12-20 years old.

Discussion: Many studies have found a link between concussion injury and history of suicide ideation, attempts, and death by suicide. The estimated increased risk is up to two times higher for suicide with a concussion history. While causation cannot be determined directly, this statistical link provides a base for further research evaluating interventions to help better understand the role of mental health symptoms in concussion recovery.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print