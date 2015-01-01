Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a painful consequence of many psychiatric disorders and one of the most frequent psychiatric emergencies. Generally, pre-hospital technician is the first person in the treatment chain who attends the situation; hence, his/her sound clinical judgment and professional behavior can play an important role in preventing or stopping the suicide process. We tried to develop a concise, evidence-based, and step-by-step guide for dealing with a suicidal patient, which could be quickly reviewed by technicians before confronting a suicide situation.



METHOD: We reviewed the literature for suicide management plans and protocols, to extract the evidence-based interventions and instructions for dealing with a suicide situation. Then, we discussed the extracted material in an expert panel, and developed the initial version of the protocol considering the local socio-cultural issues and available facilities. Subsequently, we reviewed the protocol in a meeting with pre-hospital technicians and emergency physicians, to receive their feedback and address any possible executive problems. Finally, we revised the protocol to its final version considering the feedbacks.



RESULTS: The basic principles of dealing with a suicidal patient are similar to other psychiatric emergencies and include: Patient Safety; Patient evaluation and diagnosis; and Patient (behavioral and pharmacological) management. However, specific considerations should be taken into account and special arrangements are necessary for suicidal patients. Whether the patient has attempted suicide or not, would guide the management to one of the two major paths. In addition, the needs of the family should be considered.



CONCLUSION: A locally adapted protocol considering existing facilities in the emergency system and cultural issues in Iranian society is provided for pre-hospital emergency technicians.

