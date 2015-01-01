|
Shirzad F, Gholamzad S, Shafiee M, Shariat SV. BMC Emerg. Med. 2021; 21(1): e47.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a painful consequence of many psychiatric disorders and one of the most frequent psychiatric emergencies. Generally, pre-hospital technician is the first person in the treatment chain who attends the situation; hence, his/her sound clinical judgment and professional behavior can play an important role in preventing or stopping the suicide process. We tried to develop a concise, evidence-based, and step-by-step guide for dealing with a suicidal patient, which could be quickly reviewed by technicians before confronting a suicide situation.
Suicide; Iran; Management; Pre-hospital emergency; Protocol