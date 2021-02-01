Abstract

Road users and the general population by and large recognise the value of vehicles with automated driving systems and features (otherwise typically known as Autonomous Vehicles (AVs)) in terms of road safety, reduced emissions and convenience, but are still wary of their capability, preferring the 'comfort zone' of human operator intervention. Motorcyclists and cyclists conversely, are vulnerable to human fallibility in driving, with the majority of crashes occurring as a consequence of other drivers' inattention. The transition period associated with the introduction of AVs will require AVs and motorcyclists/cyclists sharing the road for a number of years yet, so we need to understand motorcyclists'/cyclists' perception of AVs. The question of interest here is whether motorcyclists/cyclists reflect the historical literature in this area by having higher levels of trust for human drivers over AVs, or whether they have higher levels of trust in AVs because it removes the 'human element' that has been proven to be particularly dangerous for them. Here we surveyed motorcyclists and cyclists about their trust in human drivers and AVs, and developed a novel suite of questions designed to interrogate the difference between trust in general versus trust as a concept of their own personal safety. Some of the salient outcomes suggest that motorcyclists have medium to low levels of trust for both human drivers and AVs, but are significantly more likely to believe that AVs are safer in terms of their own personal safety, such as prioritising or detecting the rider, compared to human drivers. This relationship varies with age and crash experience. The results here are consistent with the logic that motorcyclists/cyclists have a heightened sense of vulnerability on the road and welcome the introduction of AVs as a way of mitigating personal risk when riding. This insight will be crucial to the subsequent roll-out of AVs in the future.

