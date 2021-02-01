Abstract

The present study aimed to adapt the Safe Driving Climate among Friends Scale (SDCaF) to Chinese drivers and to examine its reliability and validity. Three hundred and sixty drivers aged from 18 to 24 years old were asked to complete the SDCaF and the Risky Driving Behaviour Scale. A confirmatory factor analysis (n = 360) was conducted to examine the factorial structure of the SDCaF. The validity of the scale was then evaluated by examining the associations between the SDCaF factors, risky driving behaviours and traffic violations. The CFA results showed that the model fit of the Chinese version of the scale (SDCaF-C) was acceptable. Second, the SDCaF-C factors were weakly or moderately correlated with speeding, self-assertiveness and rule violations. Third, significant gender differences were found for the variables of friend pressure and communication, with male drivers scoring higher than female drivers. Moreover, drivers who had traffic violations in the past year scored higher on friend pressure and lower on both communication and shared commitment to safe driving compared to those who had not had traffic violations. The findings supported the psychological properties of the SDCaF-C and highlighted the importance of concerning the effects of safe diving climate among friends on young drivers' risky driving behaviours.

