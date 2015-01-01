|
Citation
|
Fruhen LS, Rossen I, Kanse L. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 156: e106108.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Cyclists are vulnerable road users who are more likely than others to be involved and injured in accidents and crashes. To enhance cyclists' safety, governments around the world have introduced bicycle passing distance laws, yet research into the effectiveness of these laws is still limited. This study examines the changes in driver behaviour (passing distance, aggressive behaviour) and negative attitudes towards cyclists, as well as cyclist numbers on the roads following the introduction of a cyclist minimum passing distance law in Western Australia in 2017. The study employs a quasi-experimental design using self-reported survey data on driver behaviour and attitudes from two independent samples collected before (N (2016) = 302) and after (N (2020) = 426) the introduction of the law. Average daily cyclist numbers per month were retrieved from Western Australia's Mainroads Government Agency for 35 cycle counters on shared paths (803 data entries prior to the law and 737 data entries post its's introduction) and one cycle counter on a road in the CBD of the state capital (data entries for 349 days pre-law and 657 days post-law).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Deterrence; Cyclists; Legislation; Overtaking; Behaviour change; Car drivers