Combe C, Guitton J, Daudé A, Bricon TL, Guibert N, Bosset C, Girardot T. Ann. Pharm. Fr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
This is a case of voluntary ingestion of Nerium oleander leaves in an adolescent requiring the use of atropine and emergency chartering of antidigoxin antibodies (Digifab®) due to the difficulty of assessing oleandrin level and associated toxicity. Upon hospital admission, a digoxinemia was performed (0.44 µg/mL) and the presence of oleandrine was detected. Oleandrin levels at toxic levels may be suspected by a measure of blood digoxin and explain the patient's clinical signs, which could adapt the therapeutic management.
Language: fr
Laurier rose; oléandrine; olendrin; Pink oleander; prise en charge thérapeutique; therapeutic management