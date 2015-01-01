SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Zahabi M, Nasr V, Mohammed Abdul Razak A, Patranella B, McCanless L, Maredia A. Hum. Factors 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00187208211010956

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to assess the effects of single and multiple secondary tasks on officers' performance and cognitive workload under normal and pursuit driving conditions.

BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of police line of duty injuries and deaths. These crashes are mainly attributed to the use of in-vehicle technologies and multi-tasking while driving.

METHOD: Eighteen police officers participated in a driving simulation experiment. The experiment followed a within-subject design and assessed the effect of single or multiple secondary tasks (via the mobile computer terminal (MCT) and radio) and driving condition (normal vs. pursuit driving) on officers' driving performance, cognitive workload, and secondary task accuracy and reaction time.

RESULTS: Findings suggested that police officers are protective of their driving performance when performing secondary tasks. However, their workload and driving performance degraded in pursuit conditions as compared to normal driving situations. Officers experienced higher workload when they were engaged with secondary tasks irrespective of the task modality or type. However, they were faster but less accurate in responding to the radio as compared to the MCT.

CONCLUSION: Police officers experience high mental workload in pursuit driving situations, which can reduce their driving performance and accuracy when they are engaged in some secondary tasks. APPLICATION: The findings might be helpful for police agencies, trainers, and vehicle technology manufacturers to modify the existing policies, training protocols, and design of police in-vehicle technologies in order to improve police officer safety.


Language: en

Keywords

driving; police; mobile computer terminal; pursuit; radio

