Citation
Xu Z, Yang J, Zhang Q, Yip PSF. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE: The risk of death from suicide after self-poisoning has been known to be significantly higher as compared to the general population. Nevertheless, the change in suicide risk before and after self-poisoning is still unclear.
Language: en
Keywords
Self-harm; Net change in risk of suicide; Poison-purchasing restrictions; Secondary suicide prevention; Self-controlled case series analysis; Self-poisoning