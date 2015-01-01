Abstract

Seismic hazard analysis is a multidisciplinary science that aims to predict the occurrence of a future earthquake event and the related hazards. Assessment of hazards acts a tool for planning and mitigation of the risks involved with the earthquake events in seismic vulnerable areas. Resemblance of the past earthquake plays a vital role in predicting the behaviour of seismic sources around the study area. Analysis of hazards due to naturally occurring events like earthquake can be evaluated using deterministic or probabilistic approach. Few studies have been carried out in the past years for Indore region but a comprehensive hazard analysis and assessment using probabilistic approach has never been attempted. After the occurrence of Jabalpur earthquake (1996, Mw > 6.0), this area came into focus of the researchers resulting into rigorous studies in central part of Madhya Pradesh. Since Indore city with (75.8577 °E, 22.7196 °N) falls in Zone III (IS 1893:2002) with highly seismically active zone, need arises for carrying out seismic studies for Indore and surrounding areas. In this study, earthquake catalogue (data since 1808 with Mw > 3.0) for the study region covering an area of 400 km radius with Indore city as centre has been prepared through various sources. Major earthquake events, seismologically active faults and lineaments are further identified for the region. After performing the analysis using three different attenuation relationships, hazard curves and maps for Indore and surrounding areas are developed. For performing the analysis, excel-based programs and CRISIS software have been used. The hazard maps thus generated can be used for designing of safe infrastructures, disaster risk assessment, risk mitigation and the uncertainties. Hazard analysis results in giving the peak ground acceleration (PGA), uniform hazard curves, response spectral acceleration including hazards from past earthquakes, subduction zone, major, minor faults and lineaments. Finally, PGA values corresponding to 10% and 2% probability of exceedance in 50 years with a return period of 475 and 2475 years are computed for the study area.

