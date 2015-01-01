|
Olson AE, Shenk CE, Noll JG, Allen B. Child Maltreat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Abstract
One well-established outcome of child maltreatment is an increased likelihood of substance use in emerging adulthood. However, research identifying the indirect pathways that explain this relation is lacking, thereby limiting substance use prevention efforts for the child maltreatment population. The present study helped address this gap by accessing data from The Longitudinal Studies on Child Abuse and Neglect (LONGSCAN; n = 1,136), a prospective cohort study of child maltreatment from birth through age eighteen. Internalizing and externalizing problems at age twelve were examined as indirect effects of the relation between child maltreatment prior to age four and substance use at age eighteen. A multiple mediator model tested the total and specific indirect effects of internalizing and externalizing concerns while controlling for demographic risk factors.
Language: en
Keywords
child maltreatment; substance use; externalizing behaviors; internalizing behaviors; LONGSCAN