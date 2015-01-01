Abstract

This study seeks to understand the social representations (SR) of suicide among high school adolescents of a public school in Curitiba, such as the media influences on the construction of these SR. The research was performed using the qualitative method and structured around the tenets of Social Representation Theory. A total of 18 adolescents of both genders participated in the study, and data collection was conducted through the formation of focus groups. The material transcribed was analyzed by the Descending Hierarchical Classification method with the aid of the IRaMuTeQ program. It was possible to establish that the SR of the adolescents surveyed are linked to the relevance of positive interpersonal relationships when faced with the impact that suicide information causes. This predominantly defines the emotional state of the person receiving information, and the primordial hosting, listening and assistance relationships that are important for the content and manner in which situations involving suicide are reported by the media. Taking these considerations into account, new studies in this area are required to promote the development and construction of new perspectives and subsequent social empowerment through information, aiming at the enhancement of the mental health of school adolescents.

Language: pt