Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal intent for patients attempting suicide using violent methods (VMs) is assumed to be higher than for those using self-poisoning (SP), which may explain the higher mortality observed in follow-up studies. However, this has not been studied prospectively. Aims: We aimed to compare patients attempting suicide using VMs with those using SP regarding suicidal intent, suicidal ideation, depression, and hopelessness during hospital stay and after 1 year.



METHODS: Patients hospitalized after suicide attempt by VMs (n = 80) or SP (n = 81) completed the Beck scales for Suicide Intent, Suicide Ideation, Depression Inventory, and Hopelessness on admission and at the 12-month follow-up.



RESULTS: On admission, those using VMs had higher suicidal intent than those using SP (M = 16.2 vs. 13.3, p <.001), but lower depression scores (M = 22.2 vs. 26.8, p <.05). No significant differences were found in suicidal ideation (M = 20.1 vs. 23.1) or hopelessness (M = 10.1 vs. 11.9). At 12-month follow-up, depression scores decreased significantly for both groups, while hopelessness decreased only for the SP group. Limitations: The statistical power achieved was lower than intended.



CONCLUSION: The higher levels of suicidal intent, but lower levels of depression, may indicate more impulsivity among people attempting suicide using VMs. Suicidal ideation was relatively stable.

