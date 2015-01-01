|
Citation
Persett PS, Ekeberg, Jacobsen D, Bjornaas MA, Myhren H. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicidal intent for patients attempting suicide using violent methods (VMs) is assumed to be higher than for those using self-poisoning (SP), which may explain the higher mortality observed in follow-up studies. However, this has not been studied prospectively. Aims: We aimed to compare patients attempting suicide using VMs with those using SP regarding suicidal intent, suicidal ideation, depression, and hopelessness during hospital stay and after 1 year.
Language: en
Keywords
emergency department; depression; hopelessness; suicidal intent; violent methods