Davis RA, Wolfe J, Heiman N. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.1909035

Undergraduate and graduate students have a higher risk of mental illness than the general population. Multiple barriers may contribute to decreased help-seeking, including mental health stigma, lack of awareness of available resources, lack of prioritization of self-care, busy class schedules, and different preferences in communication styles. Over the past six years, we have increased the utilization of our Student and Resident Mental Health Clinic on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medial Campus by more than 100%. This viewpoint article highlights eight initiatives that address some of the barriers that mental health clinics on undergraduate and graduate campuses may face. These initiatives include involving students to reduce stigma and increase engagement, matching capacity of clinic services to demand, using technology, being as visible as possible, modeling vulnerability and self-care, adapting services to your audience needs, providing food (other than pizza!), and building a team and promoting collegiality.


College mental health; student mental health; utilization

