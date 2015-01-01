Abstract

BACKGROUND: Conduct disorder is a mental disorder characterized by hostile and sometimes physically violent behavior. It is a source of concern not only to the parents but also to the children's teachers and the community. Its prevalence rate in our environment is unknown.



AIM: The aim of the study is to determine the prevalence rate of conduct disorder among primary school pupils in Ikot-Ekpene, Southern Nigeria.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Vanderbilt attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnostic teacher rating scale for oppositional defiant disorder/conduct disorder was administered on 1174 pupils aged 6-12 years drawn from 12 primary schools in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa-Ibom State, Nigeria. Parents of the pupils with conduct disorder completed a pro forma on their sociodemographic characteristics.



RESULTS: One hundred and fifteen of the studied 1174 pupils had conduct disorder with a prevalence rate of 9.8%. A greater number of males had conduct disorder with a male-to-female ratio of 4.75:1. Children from upper social class comprised the highest number with conduct disorder. Younger children (6-9 years) were more affected (76.5%) than the older ones. The predominant symptom exhibited by the children was difficult temperament. Comorbidities associated with conduct disorder were ADHD, anxiety disorder, and depression.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence rate of conduct disorder is within the global range in our environment and tends to affect the younger children. Policy should be put in place to screen these children at school entrance so as to render appropriate health intervention.

