Walker ER, Fukuda J, McMonigle M, Nguyen J, Druss BG. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)
OBJECTIVE: People with psychiatric disorders are among the most frequent users of emergency departments (EDs). The transition of care from the ED to outpatient mental health treatment may be important for continuity of care; however, little is known about the barriers and facilitators that patients experience in transitions to and engagement in outpatient mental health care. In this qualitative study, the authors examined the perspectives of patients and providers on these barriers and facilitators at the patient, provider, and health care system levels.
qualitative; emergency department; engagement in care; outpatient care; serious mental illness; transitions of care