Abstract

BACKGROUND: Postpartum psychosis is the most severe psychiatric disorder associated with childbirth, and the risk is particularly high for women with a history of bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder or those who have suffered a previous episode of postpartum psychosis. Whilst there is a lot of evidence linking stress to psychosis unrelated to childbirth, the role of stress in the onset of postpartum psychosis has not been fully investigated.



METHODS: A prospective longitudinal study of 112 pregnant women, 51 at risk of postpartum psychosis because of a DSM-IV diagnosis of bipolar disorder (n = 41), schizoaffective disorder (n = 6) or a previous postpartum psychosis (n = 4) and 61 healthy women with no past or current DSM-IV diagnosis and no family history of postpartum psychosis. Women were followed up from the third trimester of pregnancy to 4 weeks' post partum. Women at risk who had a psychiatric relapse in the first 4 weeks' post partum (AR-unwell) (n = 22), were compared with those at risk who remained well (AR-well) (n = 29) on measures of psychosocial stress (severe childhood maltreatment and stressful life events) and biological stress (cortisol and inflammatory biomarkers).



RESULTS: Logistic regression analyses revealed that severe childhood maltreatment (OR = 4.9, 95% CI 0.5-49.2) and higher daily cortisol in the third trimester of pregnancy (OR=3.7, 95% CI 1.2-11.6) predicted psychiatric relapse in the first 4 weeks' post partum in women at risk of postpartum psychosis after adjusting for clinical and sociodemographic covariates.



CONCLUSION: The current study provides evidence for the role of psychosocial stress and the biological stress system in the risk of postpartum relapse in women at risk of postpartum psychosis.

