Citation
Waterman EA, Edwards KM, Banyard VL, Chang H. Prev. Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The objective of the current paper was to identify moderating factors of a bystander-focused violence prevention program for adolescents, Bringing in the Bystander-High School Curriculum. Participants were 2,403 high school students from 25 schools in northern New England (M age = 15.8 years; 50.9% female; 85.1% White, 84.5% heterosexual) who participated in a cluster-randomized controlled trial. We examined impact among different social groups (i.e., by race, gender, age, poverty, sexual orientation) using moderation analyses. The intervention effects for the past 12-month sexual harassment and stalking perpetration were stronger for younger participants and heterosexual participants; poverty, race, and gender did not moderate any program effects.
Language: en
Keywords
Prevention; Sexual assault; Bystander; Dating violence; Interpersonal violence