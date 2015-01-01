Abstract

The current study examined relations between depression risk, anxiety risk, screen time and substance use among adolescents receiving SBIRT services. Between October 2018 and June 2020, 1701 youth ages 12 to 17 received SBIRT services (47% male, 24.2% non-white). SBIRT screening included the completion of the Patient Health Questionnaire for depression risk, Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 item scale, a question on average amount of screen time daily, and the S2BI for substance use. Analyses included t-tests and chi-squares to examine demographic differences across variables, bivariate correlations among independent variables to assess for use within regression analyses, and stepwise linear regressions to examine relations between depression risk, anxiety risk, screen time and substance use. Analyses were examined using the full sample as well as those who scored positive for mild mental health symptoms. Median screen time was 3 to 4 h daily, 29% met criteria for mental health problems or risky substance use with high comorbidity of depression and anxiety risk.



FINDINGS demonstrated a significant risk of increased substance use associated with depression risk, severe anxiety risk, and screen time. Anxiety risk alone was not related to substance use risk when accounting for depression risk. Routine screening for depression, other mental health concerns, screen time and substance use is critical in supporting adolescent health and development, especially given comorbidity and their relative contributions. Interventions aimed at decreasing screen time, and identifying mental health problems may aid in decreasing substance use risk in adolescents.

Language: en