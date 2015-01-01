Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Western Australia, the media has reported on an increase in the purchasing, repairs, and use of bicycles during the COVID-19 period. The study aimed to investigate for a relationship in bicycle related injuries in the paediatric population during the time of COVID-19 restrictions.



METHODS: A retrospective study of the incident of motorised and non-motorised bicycle related injuries and trauma presentations during the COVID-19 "shut down" period from March to June 2020. Data was collected from the Emergency Department Information System (EDIS), discharge summaries, operation and radiology reports. The data presented is from Perth Children's Hospital, the only tertiary paediatric hospital and the only referral centre for childhood trauma in the state of Western Australia. Participants were children age 15 years and younger attending the emergency department at Perth Children's Hospital during the designated time period. The primary outcomes included total emergency department (ED) presentations, bicycle related presentations and bicycle related admissions during the COVID-19 period.



RESULTS: Bicycle related presentations to the ED increased by 42.7% over the COVID-19 period from 1.4% to 3.0% of all children attending the ED. Children admitted to hospital with bicycle related injuries or trauma increased by 48.7% from 76 to 113 children in comparison to the same period in 2019.



CONCLUSION: During the period of COVID 19 restrictions, paediatric ED presentations decreased dramatically, but bicycle related injuries and trauma increased substantially. Safety equipment including helmets and protective gear should be worn for all children riding bicycles, and social distancing should be maintained. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

