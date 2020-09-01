|
Harling G, Bountogo M, Sié A, Bärnighausen T, Lindstrom DP. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; 68(5): 914-921.
Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing
PURPOSE: Accurate measures of violence are difficult to obtain from self-reported data because of stigmatization and social undesirability of the topic. Most methods that attempt to reduce such biases require literacy and either remove the benefits of interviewer guidance or do not give individual-level results. We tested a low-tech nonverbal response card that avoids revealing interviewees' responses to interviewers while retaining interviewer support among adolescents in communities with very low educational attainment.
Sexual violence; Adolescent health; Physical violence; Social desirability bias