Abstract

PURPOSE: Children and adolescents who are victimized by their peers are at an elevated risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Bullying and suicide are major public health concerns; however, studies have not fully addressed the link between peer victimization and suicidal behavior among urban African American youth. The current study proposed and explored the pathways from peer victimization to suicidal thoughts via internalizing behaviors (i.e., low self-esteem, depression, and hopelessness). DESIGN AND METHODS: The sample consisted of 638 African American adolescents (aged 12-22) from low-income communities in Chicago's Southside. A path model using the structural equation model was employed, controlling for biological sex, age, and government assistance.



RESULTS: The study found that victims of bullying are likely to develop low self-esteem and depression, and depression can contribute to feelings of hopelessness, thereby increasing suicidal risks.



CONCLUSIONS: Understanding the pathways from bullying victimization to suicidal thoughts is beneficial for nurse practitioners who assess and provide services and treatment to adolescents. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Because of limited resources in urban schools, anti-bullying programs need to be cost-effective.

Language: en