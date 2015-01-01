|
Egbuonu I, Trief PM, Roe C, Weinstock RS. J. Health Psychol. 2021; 26(6): 786-794.
Glycemic outcomes of adults with type 1 diabetes may be affected by depression. Our aim was to compare outcomes of "depressed" (Patient Health Questionnaire-9 ⩾ 10, N = 83) to "not-depressed" matched control (Patient Health Questionnaire-2 < 3, N = 166) adults with type 1 diabetes with objective measures. The depressed group had poorer blood glucose control and, for those with glucose meter downloads, fewer glucose tests/day. The groups did not differ on glucose variability or episodes of hypoglycemia. Depression in adults with type 1 diabetes is associated with poorer glycemic control and less blood glucose monitoring. Future research should examine whether treatment of depression results in better self-care and glycemic outcomes.
depression; adults; blood glucose self-monitoring; glycemic control; type 1 diabetes