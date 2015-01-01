Abstract

The principles and management of simple elbow dislocations have evolved over time. In the past, a conservative approach of immobilization and slow rehabilitation were used. More modern treatments emphasize an understanding of the soft tissues about the elbow joint and prescribe an aggressive approach to regaining motion. Elbow stiffness is a common effect of the injury. We outline our treatment principles in a series of high school wrestlers with simple elbow dislocation. The ultimate goal is to return to sport in a safe but early timeframe. We recommend a brief period of immobilization with close follow-up and no motion restrictions after immobilization is removed. This review and case series emphasize the importance of aggressive but safe return to sport in high school wrestlers with an elbow dislocation.

