Citation
Noort MC, Reader TW, Gillespie A. Safety Sci. 2021; 139: e105260.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Safety voice is theorised as an important factor for mitigating accidents, but behavioural research during actual hazards has been scant. Research indicates power distance and poor listening to safety concerns (safety listening) suppresses safety voice. Yet, despite fruitful hypotheses and training programs, data is based on imagined and simulated scenarios and it remains unclear to what extent speaking-up poses a genuine problem for safety management, how negative responses shape the behaviour, or how this can be explained by power distance. Moreover, this means it remains unclear how the concept of safety voice is relevant for understanding accidents. To address this, 172 Cockpit Voice Recorder transcripts of historic aviation accidents were identified, integrated into a novel dataset (n = 14,128 conversational turns), coded in terms of safety voice and safety listening and triangulated with Hofstede's power distance.
Keywords
Accidents; CRM; Power distance; Safety listening; Safety voice