Abstract

With the increase in the number of states legalizing cannabis, driving after cannabis use (DACU) has become a significant public health concern nationwide and is one of the riskiest cannabis-related behaviors. Prior research has linked DACU with cannabis outcome expectancies, the positive and negative beliefs one holds about the effects of cannabis. The present study examined the relationships between cannabis expectancies and DACU in a sample of college cannabis users who have engaged in recent DACU. Participants were 85 college students who reported driving after cannabis use at least three times in the past three months. Participants completed measures that assessed positive and negative cannabis expectancies, perceived peer approval and dangerousness of DACU, and driving after cannabis use. In a negative binomial regression model, negative expectancies, perceived peer approval, and perceived dangerousness were significantly associated with DACU (p's <.05). Positive expectancies of cannabis use were not significantly associated with DACU. These results provide evidence that negative expectancies of cannabis use are associated with DACU. In addition to perceptions of dangerousness and peer approval, cannabis expectancies may be an important prevention and intervention target.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

