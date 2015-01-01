Abstract

BACKGROUND: Presently, 1 in 4 Lebanese adolescents is involved in bullying, with 12% being perpetrators. In Lebanon, around 90% of bullying incidents occur in schools. Given the lack of studies tackling bullying perpetration in Lebanon, this study aims to identify and target risk factors of bullying perpetration among Lebanese adolescents, which would serve future prevention and intervention programs.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study took place between January and May 2019 in a proportionate random sample of schools from all Lebanese districts. A total of 1810 (90.5%) out of 2000 students accepted to participate.



RESULTS: Results showed that 831 (49.1%, CI: 0.46-0.51) participants had bullied other people. A stepwise linear regression, using as the dependent variable the bullying perpetration score, showed that higher psychological (β = 0.12; 95% CI 0.083-0.176), sexual (β = 0.26; 95% CI 0.128-0.411), neglect (β = 0.08; 95% CI 0.051-0.120), physical abuse (β = 0.13; 95% CI 0.036-0.235), higher internet addiction (β = 0.07; 95% CI 0.057-0.097), higher social fear (β = 0.10; 95% CI 0.075-0.140), and having separated parents (β = 1.60; 95% CI 0.561-2.650) were significantly associated with more bullying perpetration. Higher social avoidance (β = - 0.03; 95% CI -0.062- -0.003) was significantly associated with less bullying perpetration.



CONCLUSION: The results revealed that bullying perpetration is significantly associated with parental status, child abuse, internet addiction, and social fear. Educational and relevant governmental institutions could use our findings to develop and implement efficient bullying prevention and intervention programs for all involved parties.

Language: en