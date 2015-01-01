Abstract

In the Czech Republic, 1 500 suicides are committed in average per year approximately. Only in a small percentage has been used vehicle as a tool. Prove suicidal intent in a fatal road accident has been difficult, but mostly these accidents have similar characteristics - impact with tree or similar fixed obstacle, non - use of seat belt, absence of brake traces, etc. The aim of this paper is to present and analyse two almost identical traffic accidents - identical location, identical vehicle type. While one of these was fatal (but not proven suicide), the second accident was not fatal, but with suicidal intent. Data were obtained as a part of the Czech In-depth Study conducted by Transport Research Centre. Data from In-depth Accident Analysis provide a comprehensive view of all the factors related to a particular accident and serve to identify the characteristics leading to the crash occurrence.

Language: en