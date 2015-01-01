|
Gaete J, Valenzuela D, Godoy MI, Rojas-Barahona CA, Salmivalli C, Araya R. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e578661.
33912096
Bullying is a phenomenon that affects children and adolescents worldwide, and it has major consequences for all participants involved in these situations. In Chile, researchers have validated several instruments used to investigate aggression between peers and school violence, but there is a lack of validation of instruments to investigate bullying. The purpose of this study was to provide evidence of the validity and reliability of the Olweus Bully/Victim Questionnaire-Revised version (OBVQ-R) in the Chilean context. The participants were 2,775 students from schools of low, medium, and high socioeconomic status. OBVQ-R is a self-report questionnaire with 42 items, which has been used in different countries, and has adequate psychometric properties to assess the prevalence of victimization and aggression and various forms of bullying worldwide.
children; adolescents; questionnaire; bullying; reliability; validity; Chile; OBVQ-R