Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore the effects of combat sports on functional network connectivity (FNC) in healthy adolescents.



METHODS: Resting-state fMRI data were acquired from the combat sports (CS) group (n = 32) and non-athlete healthy control (HC) group (n = 29). Resting-state networks (RSNs) were obtained based on independent component analysis (ICA), and FNC analysis was performed. Then, the intra-network and inter-network connections were compared between the two groups.



RESULTS: Compared with the HC group, the CS group demonstrated increased intra-network FC within the sensorimotor network (SMN), visual network (VIN), and cerebellum network (P < 0.01, FDR correction). Besides, decreased inter-network FC was found in the SMN-VIN, SMN-auditory network, SMN-default mode network, attention network (AN)-VIN, and AN-executive control network connections (P < 0.01, FDR correction).



CONCLUSION: This study showed a complex relationship between combat sports and FNC in adolescents. The observed FNC patterns in the CS group may reflect training-related brain network optimization, early signs of subclinical brain damage, or preexisting differences. The extensive effects of combat sports on FNC in adolescents could expand our understanding of neuromodulatory mechanisms.

