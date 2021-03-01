Abstract

Children account for about 34% of the urban population in India. However, they continue to be forced daily consumers of adult-designed built environments. A total of 45 children die daily from road accidents. This paper discusses the findings of a case study of an interactive curriculum spanning nine modules, which aided grade IV students of a school in New Delhi to re-imagine and co-create a safer school street. The curriculum is part of the Crosswalk Program by HumanQind. The program is focused on and aligned with the frameworks of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on road safety, human rights, and human-centric urban development.



Keywords: SR2S

Language: en