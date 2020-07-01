Abstract

As one of the top countries with the highest casualties per capita in road traffic accidents, Thailand needs to raise public awareness about the economic loss from road traffic crashes. This paper calculates the value of productivity loss due to road traffic accidents in Thailand in 2017. Extensive data collection and analyses enable to compute income losses over time in case of fatalities, permanent disabilities as well as major and minor injuries. The results reveal that, at the end of 2017, the total amount of productivity loss caused by road traffic accidents alone was approximately 121 billion Baht (45 billions for fatalities, 7 for disabilities, 67.5 for serious injuries and 1.5 for slight injuries), or close to 0.8% of the country's GDP, which is very significant. At-risk age groups are determined in each case and we see that the 16-25 age group is bearing the highest burden in all types of accidents. Future policies can then be targeted to types of casualties and to a specific public.

