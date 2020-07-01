Abstract

Enhancing traffic safety on freeways is the main goal for all transportation agencies. However, to achieve this goal, many analysis protocols of network screening models need to be improved through considering human factors while analyzing traffic data. This paper introduces one on the new analysis protocol of identifying and discriminating between normal and risky driving in clear and rainy weather. The introduced analysis protocol will consider the effect of human factors on updating the networking screening process of identifying hotspots of crash risk. This paper employs the Second Strategic Highway Research Program (SHRP2) Naturalistic Driving Study (NDS) data to investigate the behavior of normal and risky driving under both rainy and clear weather conditions. Near-crash events on freeways, which were used as Surrogate Measure of Safety (SMoS) for crash risk, were identified based on the changes in vehicle kinematics, including speed, longitudinal and lateral acceleration and deceleration rates, and yaw rates. Through a trajectory-level data analysis, there were significant differences in driving patterns between rainy and clear weather conditions; factors that affected crash risk mainly included driver reaction and response time, their evasive maneuvers such as changes in acceleration rates and yaw rates, and lane-changing maneuvers. A cluster analysis method was employed to classify driving patterns into two clusters: normal and risky driving condition patterns, respectively. Statistical results showed that risky driving patterns started on average one second earlier in rainy weather conditions than in clear weather conditions. Furthermore, risky driving patterns extended in average three seconds in rainy weather conditions, while it was two seconds in clear weather conditions. The identification of these patterns is considered as a primary step towards an automated development that would distinguish between different driving patterns in a Connected Vehicle CV environment using Basic Safety Messages (BSM) and to enhance the network screening analysis for increased crash risk hotspots.

Language: en