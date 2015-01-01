|
Citation
|
Christoforou Z, Gioldasis C, de Bortoli A, Seidowsky R. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 92: e102708.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Micromobility vehicles, and especially free-floating electric scooters (FFES), have been thriving over the past couple of years, Paris being the most important market worldwide. In this paper, we first define micromobility. Then, we present the design and results of an extensive face-to-face road survey among e-scooter (ES) users in Paris (N = 459, F(men) = 68%).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
E-scooters; Micromobility; Paris; Travel behavior; User profiling