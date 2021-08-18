Abstract

This study analysed dangerous driving behaviours in twenty young occasional cannabis users through objective and self-reported data, studying the relationship between the two aspects. Visual function was assessed in a baseline session and after smoking cannabis, as well as speed-related behaviour in a driving simulator. The participants responded to questionnaires on sociodemographic factors, their consumption profile, and the incidence of dangerous behaviours (Dula Dangerous Driving Index; DDDI). After cannabis use, the results revealed a significant deterioration in visual function. In terms of speed management, they showed significantly greater acceleration force in the two different sections of the route, and they drove significantly faster. Our correlations indicate that males and heavier users display more risky speed management. Likewise, the heavier cannabis users admitted to increased dangerous driving behaviour, and an accident in the preceding year was associated with a trend towards aggressive driving behaviour according to the DDDI questionnaire. The findings of this study suggest that cannabis users adopt dangerous behaviours when driving, despite the effect this drug has on certain important functions, such as vision. The results suggest a need for awareness-raising and information campaigns.

Language: en