Abstract

Suicide is a serious global public health problem and the third leading cause of death in those 15-35 years old. Self-harm is the major predictor of future suicide attempts and completed suicide yet remains poorly understood. There is limited evidence on effective interventions for adolescents who present with self-harm. To identify and develop acceptable preventive and therapeutic interventions it is essential to understand the factors that contribute to self-harm and suicide in young people, in the context of their emotions, interpersonal difficulties, available support and prevention strategies. This qualitative study aimed at exploring the lived experiences of adolescents presenting with self-harm and their views about potential prevention strategies. Semi-structured interviews with 16 adolescents (12-18 years) presenting with a self-harm episode in a public hospital in Pakistan. A topic guide was developed to facilitate the interviews. The following themes emerged using the framework analysis; predisposing factors (interpersonal conflicts, emotional crisis etc.), regret and realization that self-harm is not the only option, perceived impact of self-harm, and suggestions for suicide prevention strategies (sharing, distraction techniques, involvement of family). This study may help in refining a contextual and culturally based explanatory model of self-harm in adolescents and in informing development of culturally acceptable interventions.

Language: en