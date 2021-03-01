Abstract

Suicides are among the leading causes of death in elderly Americans. The problem is expected to grow with an aging population in the U.S. Suicides in African-American elderly are not well studied. This article enumerates the risk factors for suicidal behaviors in elderly African-Americans; presents an epidemiological assessment of suicides in elderly African-Americans from 2010 to 2018 with gender-specific differences, and explores public health considerations for helping to reduce the growing numbers of suicides in elderly African-Americans. Currently, there are very limited evidence-based interventions to reduce or prevent suicides in older African-Americans. This article also provides implications and recommendations for prevention practice and research that is needed to help alleviate suicides in older African-Americans.

Language: en