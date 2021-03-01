SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Price JH, Khubchandani J, Price JA. J. Natl. Med. Assoc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, National Medical Association (USA))

DOI

10.1016/j.jnma.2021.03.009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Suicides are among the leading causes of death in elderly Americans. The problem is expected to grow with an aging population in the U.S. Suicides in African-American elderly are not well studied. This article enumerates the risk factors for suicidal behaviors in elderly African-Americans; presents an epidemiological assessment of suicides in elderly African-Americans from 2010 to 2018 with gender-specific differences, and explores public health considerations for helping to reduce the growing numbers of suicides in elderly African-Americans. Currently, there are very limited evidence-based interventions to reduce or prevent suicides in older African-Americans. This article also provides implications and recommendations for prevention practice and research that is needed to help alleviate suicides in older African-Americans.


Language: en

Keywords

Firearms; Risk Factors; Suicide; Elderly; African-American; Self-Harm

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print