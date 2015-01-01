|
Paudel S, Dhungana S, Pokhrel N, Dhakal GR. J. Nepal Health Res. Counc. 2021; 19(1): 158-161.
(Copyright © 2021, Nepal Health Research Council)
BACKGROUND: Emergency Department of National Trauma Center Nepal Center is the only specialized trauma care hospital in Nepal, in operation since 2012. Traumatic injury is one of the major causes for mortality worldwide. This study aims to see the epidemiology, pattern of injuries and outcome of the patients presenting to the emergency room.
Emergency care; triage; trauma care system; unintentional injury.