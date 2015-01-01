|
Mitschke V, Eder AB. Psychophysiology 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The suffering of an opponent is an important social affective cue that modulates how aggressive interactions progress. To investigate the affective consequences of opponent suffering on a revenge seeking individual, two experiments (total N = 82) recorded facial muscle activity while participants observed the reaction of a provoking opponent to a (retaliatory) sound punishment in a laboratory aggression task. Opponents reacted via prerecorded videos either with facial displays of pain, sadness, or neutrality.
revenge; facial electromyography; facial expression; reactive aggression; suffering