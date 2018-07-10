Abstract

PURPOSE:To examine the prevalence, sex differences, and relationship between symptoms of depression and seasonal affective disorder (SAD) in collegiate student-athletes.



METHODS:All freshman student-athletes completed the Beck Depression Inventory-II and the modified Seasonal Affective Pattern Questionnaire as part of their pre-participation physical examinations.



RESULTS:Two hundred ninety-six incoming collegiate student-athletes (male = 125, female = 171) participated in this study. A total of 5% of student-athletes reported mild or greater depression, but 16.2% reported a history of SAD and 10.8% reported subsyndromal SAD.



RESULTS indicated a significant positive correlation between symptoms of depression and SAD (r = 0.88, P =.001). Male student-athletes reported more SAD symptoms (P =.016) compared to females, but there were no sex differences in symptoms of depression (P =.31).



CONCLUSIONS:This study suggests the majority of freshman student-athletes have a higher prevalence of a history of SAD and a lower prevalence of symptoms of depression compared to previous research. Sports medicine professionals should monitor student-athletes who demonstrate symptoms of depression and SAD.[Athletic Training & Sports Health Care. 2019;11(3):124-130.]

Language: en