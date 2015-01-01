SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Weaver KK. Death Stud. 2020; 44(1): 58-64.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2018.1521886

unavailable

This paper asks how do the deaths and the postmortem detransitioning (the verbal, visual, and material rejection of a person's gender identity) of transgender women impact trans activism? After analyzing the case studies of Jennifer Gable and Leelah Alcorn, I outline how the contentious memorialization of transgender women and the disenfranchized grief of survivors influence trans activism. I conclude that activism is characterized by respecting the wishes of the deceased, by preventing the violence which transgender women experience, by advocating for trans elder care, by educating about end-of-life issues, and by lobbying for laws that protect transgender men and women after death.


Language: en
