Abstract

Communication while driving is an essential condition for many users to use limited road resources together, but it is difficult to be regulated only by laws and institutions. Communication while driving, which is usually based on social norms, can help or pose a risk to traffic safety, depending on its method and content. This study analyzed the actual state of communication during driving through the flashing of a horn and high beam among the communication methods during driving, the meaning of signals interpreted by drivers, and the perceived emotional (anger) level. As a result of the study, drivers generally judged that other drivers than themselves operate the horn and high beam in a wider variety of situations, and were more negatively evaluating the reasons for operating the horn and high beams of other drivers. There were also different reactions depending on how the horn and high beams were operated. When the intensity of the horn and high beam flashing was weak, the ratio of interpreting it as positive or neutral meaning such as information transmission, attention ventilation, and concession expression was high. On the contrary, however, when the intensity of the stimulus is strong, the rate of interpretation as a negative meaning such as a request or protest was higher. Regarding the same horn sound or high beam stimulus, the perceived level of anger was low when the meaning was interpreted as a positive or neutral stimulus, but when interpreted as a unilateral demand or protest expression, a high anger response was shown. Communication while driving using a horn and high beam can act as a risk factor for traffic safety if the method is not appropriate, so it is judged that education on the correct communication method during driving should be strengthened.





운전 중 의사소통은 제한된 도로자원을 여러 이용자들이 함께 사용하기 위해 필수적인 조건이지만 법과 제도로만 규정되기는 어려운 측면이 있다. 보통 사회적 규범에 바탕을 두고 있는 운전 중 의사소통은 그 방식과 내용에 따라 교통안전에 도움이 되거나 또는 위험을 끼칠 수 있다. 본 연구에서는 운전 중 의사소통 방식 중 경음기와 상향등 점멸을 통한 운전 중 의사소통 실태와 운전자들이 해석하는 신호의 의미 및 지각된 정서(분노) 수준을 분석하였다. 연구 결과, 운전자들은 일반적으로 자신보다는 다른 운전자들이 경음기와 상향등을 더 다양한 상황에서 작동한다고 판단하고 있으며 다른 운전자들의 경음기·상향등 작동 이유를 더 부정적으로 평가하고 있었다. 또 경음기와 상향등의 작동 방식에 따라서도 다른 반응이 나타났다. 경음기와 상향등 점멸 강도가 약한 경우에는 정보전달이나 주의환기, 양보 표현 등 긍정적이거나 중립적 의미로 해석하는 비율이 높았다. 그러나 반대로 자극의 강도가 강한 경우 요구나 항의 등 부정적 의미로 해석하는 비율이 더 높았다. 동일한 경음기 소리나 상향등 불빛 자극에 대해서도 그 의미가 긍정적이거나 중립적 자극으로 해석될 때 지각된 분노수준은 낮았으나 일방적 요구나 항의 표현으로 해석할 때는 높은 분노반응을 보였다. 경음기와 상향등을 사용한 운전 중 의사소통은 그 방식이 적절하지 못한 경우 교통안전에 위험요인으로 작용할 수 있으므로 올바른 운전 중 의사소통 방식에 대한 교육이 강화되어야 할 것으로 판단한다.

Language: ko