Citation
Emami A, Pezeshkian FS, Javanmardi F, Akbari A, Asadi-Pooya AA. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to determine whether COVID-19 is associated with a different presenting clinical picture or a more severe course of illness in people with a past history of chemical war injury.
Language: en
Keywords
Risk; Mortality; COVID-19; Chemical; War