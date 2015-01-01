|
Yang Y, Qin L, Ning L. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e628809.
33935880
School violence research has mainly focused on the impact on students. Very few studies, even fewer from a cross-cultural perspective, have examined the relationships between school violence and teacher professional engagement, and the role played by teacher self-efficacy and school climate related factors. The present study utilizes a SEM research methodology to analyze the 2013 TALIS data. The purpose is to understand and compare the relationships in four different cultural contexts; the U.S., England, South Korea, and Mexico.
Language: en
cross-national comparison; school climate; school violence; structural equation modeling (SEM); teacher professional engagement; teacher self-efficacy