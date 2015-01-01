Abstract

PURPOSE: Walking, fitness, and balance deficits are common following acquired brain injury (ABI). This study assessed feasibility, acceptability, and usefulness of a modified motor-assisted elliptical (ICARE) in addressing walking, fitness, and balance deficits in children with chronic ABIs.



METHODS: Three children (> 5 years post-ABI) completed 24 ICARE exercise sessions (exercise time, speed, and time overriding motor-assistance gradually increased) to promote mass repetition of gait-like movements and challenge cardiorespiratory fitness. Parents' and children's perceptions of ICARE's safety, comfort, workout, and usability were assessed. Cardiovascular response, gait and balance outcomes were assessed.



RESULTS: No adverse events occurred. Parent's Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) scores of perceived device safety (range 80-99), workout (range 99-100), and usability (range 75-100) were high, while comfort were 76-80 given commercial harness fit and arm support. Children's VAS scores all exceeded 89. Comfortable walking velocity, 2-Minute Walk Test, fitness, and Pediatric Balance Scale scores improved post-training, with many outcomes surpassing established minimal clinically important differences.



CONCLUSION: Following engagement in moderate- to vigorous-intensity exercise promoting repetitive step-like movements on a specially adapted motor-assisted elliptical, three children with chronic ABI demonstrated improvements in walking, fitness and balance. Future research in community-based environments with a larger cohort of children with ABI is needed.

