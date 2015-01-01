|
Friedman S, Calderon B, Gonzalez A, Suruki C, Blanchard A, Cahill E, Kester K, Muna M, Elbel E, Purushothaman P, Krause MC, Meyer D. Matern. Child Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
OBJECTIVES: Multiple barriers exist to delivering efficient, effective well child care, especially in low-income, immigrant communities. Practice redesign strategies, including group well child care, have shown promise in improving care delivery and healthcare outcomes. To assess the feasibility of a group well child care program at multiple urban, academic practices caring for underserved, mostly immigrant children, and to evaluate health outcomes and process measures compared to traditional care.
Group visits; Practice redesign; Preventative care; Well child care